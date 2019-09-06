Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Neighbours in the Okanagan Avenue area who were wondering about what happened to a blackened, soot-covered truck that’s been sitting on the side of the road finally have some answers.

Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Monday, Sept. 2, at approximately 8:45 a.m.

“Crews arrived on scene to a cube van fully involved,” Vernon Fire Rescue deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said. “Crews quickly extinguished fire, with no other structures or vehicles involved.”

There were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

However, the blaze did damage some utility lines, which crews were fixing on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

In the meantime, several neighbours in the area were asking what happened.

“I live right around the corner and didn’t see or hear anything,” one neighbour said. “No one seems to know what happened.”

READ MORE: Fire destroys Kamloops Elementary School

READ MORE: Vernon mom rescues sleeping baby from burning home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless
Next story
Victim’s uncle warns Abbotsford of double killer’s upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Just Posted

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Victim’s uncle warns Abbotsford of double killer’s upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Burlingham killed 20-year-old Deana Worms and 16-year-old Brenda Hughes in 1984 near Cranbrook

Shuswap history in pictures: Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Prizes galore for one 12-year-old and his prize livestock

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

861,870 pounds of food later, North Okanagan’s Gleaners needs your help

More Vernon volunteers required to meet goal of 13-million portions of soup mix

Test of Humanity mountain bike race concludes Sept. 15

Event in Summerland has raised money for aid to Ethiopia

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

Most Read