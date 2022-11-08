Ron Bendle posted this image of his face in a Facebook post on Nov. 7, and alleged he was assaulted by a Nelson police officer. Photo: Facebook

VIDEO: B.C. man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

The Nelson Police Department says an investigation is underway

The Nelson Police Department chief says one of his members is under investigation for excessive force after a man posted a short video of his bruised face on a community Facebook group and alleged he was assaulted by an officer.

Ron Bendle’s seven-second video, which shows two black eyes, a cut above his left eyebrow and bruising along the right side of his face, was posted Monday evening to the Nelson, B.C., group.

“This is what sergeant Holt did to me For no reason!” was all Bendle added to the post. Bendle did not respond to a request for comment. His post later appeared to have been removed from the Facebook group.

Chief Donovan Fisher confirmed in an email to the Nelson Star on Tuesday that Bendle had been involved in an incident requiring police intervention that included Sgt. Nate Holt on June 10, 2021.

“Use of force was required by Sgt. Holt in this instance and there is currently an independent investigation underway to determine whether or not the use of force was at the appropriate level given the circumstances. Beyond that, I cannot comment further until the investigation is complete.”

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, a civilian-led oversight agency, conducts investigations of officers when a person is killed or seriously harmed. Fisher said the case is currently being investigated by the Vancouver Police Department.

