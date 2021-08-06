The White Rock Lake fire has been spreading across the Interior of B.C., the cause of evacuation alerts and orders. (Contributed)

The White Rock Lake fire has been spreading across the Interior of B.C., the cause of evacuation alerts and orders. (Contributed)

Neskonlith First Nation issues evacuation alert for land in Chase area

White Rock Lake wildfire causes the alert as it has been spreading north and east across B.C.

The Neskonlith Band has issued an evacuation alert for a portion of its reserve land.

Thursday night, Aug. 5, the band issued an alert for IR#2, located approximately six kilometres west of Chase on the east side of the south Thompson River.

The Trans-Canada Highway and the CP railway tracks run through the 989-hectare piece of land.

IR#1, which is in the same area but on the west side of the river, was not included in the Aug. 5 alert. Nor was IR#3, on the western boundary of Salmon Arm.

The alert is in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, the reason Falkland and Pritchard were evacuated. The evacuation alert means residents and visitors within IR#2 must be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so by emergency officials. It will remain in place for seven days until Aug. 12 unless cancelled by the band.

The Adam Lake band had not issued an alert as of Aug. 6, although it is affected in part by the Village of Chase alert.

At the Little Shuswap Lake Band, an update issued at noon Aug. 6 said the band is holding off on issuing an evacuation alert until advised by the BC Wildfire Service.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Village of Chase

Read more: Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021First Nations

Previous story
Central Okanagan bars, nightclubs ordered to close as COVID-19 cases surge
Next story
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

The Village of Chase issued an evacuation alert for its residents at 8:30 a.m. on August 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Chase mayor asks residents to be prepared, not panic, during evacuation alert

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold grows to 24,000 hectares