An osprey. (Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Foresters and ranchers in the Kootenay Boundary region will have to follow a new set of rules to ensure birds’ nests, animal dens, mineral licks, bat nurseries and other wildlife habitat isn’t disturbed.

The provincial government says it is issuing the order to help wildlife survive and thrive.

Environment Minister George Heyman says they know many of the species at risk in the area will have a much better chance for survival if their habitat is protected.

The new protection order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1 in the Kootenay Boundary region, although the government says the intent is to eventually have similar orders provincewide.

The protections cover the nests for bald eagles, osprey, and great blue herons, the burrows for American badgers, the dens of the grizzly bears, bat hibernation sites and several other wildlife features.

Forest Minister Doug Donaldson says wildlife are dependant on undisturbed nests, burrows and other features for shelter, breeding and to raise their young and these extra measures will keep them safe.

READ MORE: Looking back on hunting season 2017

Forestry operators and range tenure holders will be offered training to help them identify and take the steps needed to protect the habitats.

The government says consultation was carried out with those directly affected and with local Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Just Posted

Power outage prompts generator purchase

City of Salmon Arm wants to ensure it can provide potable water in an emergency situation.

Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

Tsútswecw Park is here to stay

New name for Roderick Haig-Brown Park confirmed

Pipeline protested in Vernon

Group gathers at MP Mel Arnold’s office Monday as part of a national day of action

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Tolko U15s tie up Kamloops

Thompson Okanagan Girls Rep Soccer League roundup

Women at higher risk of stroke then men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

Enderby family escapes fire

Enderby family escapes fire

Most Read