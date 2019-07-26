Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Investigators have released new surveillance footage of the two wanted men from Port Alberni, taken before they were named as suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

RCMP released the footage publicly on Friday, showing Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, walking through a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask. The two were spotted there on Sunday, and then twice in Gillam, Man. on Monday.

READ MORE: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

The new visuals come as investigators continue in their nationwide hunt for the young men who are facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck. They are also wanted in connection to the double homicide of tourist couple Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, of Australia.

Deese and Fowler were found shot to death on July 15, south of Liard Hot Springs. Dyck was found on July 19, 500 kilometres away at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake. Police have not revealed any details surrounding how Dyck died.

No charges have been laid in the double homicide of the two tourists.

TIMELINE: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Mounties announced Friday that investigators have begun canvassing the town of Gillam, as well as the Fox Lake Cree Nation reserve, in hopes of generating more tips and information that will lead them to the two mens’ whereabouts.

“Our investigators are also exploring the possibility that the suspects may have inadvertently received assistance in leaving the area,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news briefing.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach them but call 911 immediately.

