A three-storey apartment building is proposed for Chase at 617 Shuswap Ave. (Village of Chase image)

New apartment building cause for excitement

With housing shortage in Chase, 30-unit structure gains interest while still in planning stage

A Kamloops company plans to build a 30-unit apartment building in Chase.

Tamco Ventures Ltd. has been to Village of Chase council with its plans for a three-storey structure at 617 Shuswap Ave.

“Right downtown, which is really, really big for us,” remarked Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer. “The empty lot has been sitting there for a very long time.”

She says plans include a couple of electric vehicle charging stations as well as a couple of spots for golf carts.

The company will need to get a development permit before plans proceed.

Heinrich said the proponents mentioned they have already been contacted by people wanting to sign up for a place.

Rentals are very scarce currently, she noted.

At this point, the proponents have talked about rentals, but perhaps strata units as well. They have yet to decide, she said.

