New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

B.C. is getting a new area code in May 2019.

The new 672 area code will be added to the list of four others used in the province on May 4, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission announced in November.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Glen Brown, director of the Canadian numbering administrator. “The new area code 672 will be added to the current 604, 250, 778 and 236 area codes already in use in British Columbia.”

Officials said the new code will not impact the geograpghic boundaries for local calling versus long distance calls.

However, numbers using 672 won’t be assigned to wireless phone customers until there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes, which are expected to be all used up by May 2020.

A few interesting facts about B.C.’s area codes

1947 – The first area code, 604, was implemented in B.C.

1996 – The additional area code of 250 was introduced to serve customers outside of the Lower Mainland

2001 – In response to increasing demand, the CRTC announced the 778 area code, commonly used as cellphone numbers. The code was used first in the Lower Mainland where the 604 area code was being used, and then extended province wide.

2013 – A fourth code, 236, was introduced.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rollover near Vernon causes delays

Just Posted

Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Crews and residents digging out of a winter wonderland Saturday

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Salmon Arm pair head out on another maternity project in Guatemala

Women in rural Central American country taught methods to improve birthing outcomes

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Galaxy the cat could use your help

SPCA staff says friendly feline requires leg amputation surgery

Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Rollover near Vernon causes delays

Highway 97 north/west traffic stalled as accident cleared

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

Rest area, washrooms along Coquihalla closed due to power outage

Roughly 188 customers impacted, BC Hydro says

B.C. woman killed by a fallen tree was checking in on homeless camp: Chief

Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there

UPDATED: $39M Lotto Max jackpot ticket bought in Lower Mainland

The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million

Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass making plays for Canadian junior team

Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games

Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month

Most Read