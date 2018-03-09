New audio-visual equipment for city hall

Analog system to be replaced by digital following flood last March in Salmon Arm council chambers

City council met in a temporary meeting room after council chambers in city hall flooded in March 2017, damaging the ceiling and the audio-visual equipment. (File photo)

Replacing the already-outdated audio-visual equipment in city hall’s council chambers will cost about $140,000.

The equipment was damaged by a flood in March last year that started in a meeting room above the chambers and dripped down onto the mayor’s desk over the course of a weekend.

Testing revealed that some of the equipment components were completely ruined, some were working inconsistently and the remainder were operational.

“The city has been advised that there is no guarantee that the pieces of electronic equipment that currently work in council chambers will not fail prematurely because of their direct or indirect exposure to moisture,” stated a staff report to council.

“As the current system is analog, many of the components are obsolete or difficult to source. Due to the changes in technology that have occurred since the original system was installed, the city has opted to migrate to a digital system.”

Construction began on the new city hall/courthouse in 2004 and the grand opening was held in June 2006.

Two companies responded to the city’s request for proposals and Houle Electric Systems based in Kamloops was the successful bidder with the low bid of $138,577.

Erin Jackson, the city’s corporate officer, told council that almost half will be covered by insurance and the rest will come out of reserves.

Coun. Kevin Flynn commended staff.

“If half is covered and we’re also getting the system we want, staff has done a good job.”

He asked if there is any salvage value to what will be left.

Jackson said staff asked a consultant about that.

“As much of it is obsolete, it’s not much value,” she said.

Bannister recognized

The city’s chief administrative officer, Carl Bannister, received thanks and recognition from city council recently.

Coun. Tim Lavery took note of a letter that Bannister received from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s board of examiners.

“It’s not too often we get a chance to shout out to the CAO and his accomplishments in his career…,” said Lavery, pointing out that Bannister has the highest level of certification available in local government executive management, and holds one of only 10 such certificates awarded in B.C. since 2006.

The letter encouraged Bannister to apply for a professional development endorsement, which he said he is pursuing.

Lavery said the provincial recognition enhances his admiration for Bannister and the job he does.

Bannister received a round of applause from council, staff and the gallery.

Mayor Nancy Cooper remarked: “We always know what great staff we have. You’re always highly appreciated and we thank you for all you do for us.”

Building stats booming

While last year was an excellent year for building starts, 2018 began even better.

Coun. Kevin Flynn pointed out that while 2017 was “an almost statistically breaking year” in terms of the high number of building starts, “we started the year with a month three times bigger than last year’s.”

Last year in January three new single family dwellings were underway at a value of $760,000. This year in January, there were six single family dwelling starts at a value of $1,825,000.