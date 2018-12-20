Webcams operate around the clock at 400 locations on B.C. highways. (Ministry of Transportation)

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

DriveBC’s highway webcam network is up to nearly 800 online views around the province, with the addition of 22 new locations and 70 new camera views during 2018.

New locations include Highway 17 at Ravine Way in Victoria, with four-way views of a busy shopping area around Uptown mall.

Highway cameras have also been added at Whiskers Point on Highway 97 north of Prince George, Highway 27 on the way to Fort St. James, and at Nadina Ave. in Houston on Highway 16.

On Highway 3 near Cranbrook, new cameras are in place about 21 km southwest of Moyie, connected to the transportation ministry’s road weather information system.

The highway cameras are part of the transportation ministry’s DriveBC.ca network to notify travellers of road conditions, closures, detours, border delays and other information to assist with safe driving.

