More colourful new bike racks have been installed around town and are being well-used. (City of Vernon photo)

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Colourful new bike racks have sprouted up around downtown Vernon. These new racks will help address the need for convenient and secure bicycle parking for residents and visitors enjoying our vibrant downtown.

Last year, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) requested that the City improve bicycle parking in the downtown core by adding new bike racks and piloting a seasonal on-street bicycle corral in front of the Marten Brew Pub.

“We are pleased with the economic impact the bicycle corral had and we will be putting forth a recommendation that it be installed again in 2020 along with an additional bicycle corral in the 3400 block,” said DVA Events and Promotions Coordinator Dudley Coulter. “The DVA will continue to advocate for improved bicycle infrastructure in the downtown core as it creates economic vitality, beautifies our streets and makes more vehicle parking available.”

To help promote the new colourful bikes racks, the DVA launched a social media contest on Monday, Nov. 4 on Facebook.

“We are asking cyclists to accept the challenge of finding all of the new racks and uploading their best guess along with a photo of them using one of the racks,” said Coulter. The winner will receive a high-end bicycle lock courtesy of Vernon E-Ride.

Older downtown bike racks will also be getting a much-needed makeover. This week, existing black bike racks will be temporarily removed and refurbished in bright colours.

“Bright colours are about more than looks,” said Active Transportation Coordinator Angela Broadbent. “Highly visible bike parking discourages theft and is easier for cyclists to spot.”

Cyclists are reminded to use a high-quality lock, preferably a u-style lock, and to secure both their frame and wheels for maximum security.

READ MORE: Party planned for Vernon’s Shanda Hill

READ MORE: Traffic disruptions to come along Okanagan Landing Road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Daila Duford praised for opening doors for people with developmental disabilities

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Silverbacks split weekend double-header with Trail Smoke Eaters

Fans got their money’s worth as both games were decided late, and in thrilling fashion

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Most Read