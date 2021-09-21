New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Plans are proceeding to build a two-storey office building on 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm.

The applicant, MQN Architects, has applied for a development permit for the 3,600 square-metre parcel at 2110 11th Ave. NE.

With about 540 square metres on each floor, the building will be on the northwest portion of the property. The south end of the site is along the Trans-Canada Highway and, directly to the east, is the pedestrian tunnel that goes under the highway.

A letter to council from the architects explained that the building is comprised of five separate units split between two storeys.

“The main floor will house medical and dental suites, which will have direct access from the exterior through dedicated entrances, while the second floor will be divided into three suites of commercial offices, accessed via the building’s masonry-clad front entry. Extra parking has been provided so as to accommodate both the building’s tenants, and a large number of visitors to the medical and dental offices.”

The property is zoned C6, tourist-commercial, and doesn’t require rezoning. The height of the building will be 10.2 metres and the maximum height under the zoning is 19 metres.

City staff said the frontage along 11th Avenue is now being upgraded with a multi-use path.

Alistair Waters with Franklin Engineering told council it will be a joint venture on behalf of Lawson Engineering and Lawson developments. As well, he said, they have partnered with two doctors and a dentist.

“So we have proposed this building whereas we weren’t previously able to find some commercial space and professional space for us in Salmon Arm,” he said.

City staff noted there is room for future development on the east side of the property. If that happens, that building would also require a development permit.

Mayor Alan Harrison asked several questions about landscaping and said he was satisfied with the answers.

The application was set to go to the next council meeting on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m .

