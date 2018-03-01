Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce received a B.C. Rural Dividends grant to look at the feasibility of a Business Diploma in Tourism Management at the Okanagan College Revelstoke campus. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

New business diploma in tourism management could be coming to Revelstoke

Earliest Okanagan College program would start is spring 2019

A new diploma aimed at the tourism industry could see inclusion at Okanagan College’s Revelstoke campus.

The Business Diploma in Tourism Management would be a great fit for the community, said Nicole Fricot, the City of Revelstoke’s director of community economic development. “We have phenomenal capacity here.”

With the number of tourism-related businesses in Revelstoke, there is a need to offer career development in that sector.

While there are a number of highly skilled tourism workers in town, some businesses are struggling to find employees.

Some members of the Revelstoke Accommodation Association have been denied foreign worker permits. That isn’t because our unemployment rate is low, said Fricot, but on paper it appears that way as Revelstoke is included in a larger geographic area.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce applied for a B.C. Rural Dividends grant to look into the feasibility of housing the tourism management program in Revelstoke. They were successful in the amount of $9,602.

Over the next few months, an Okanagan College professor will research and develop a curriculum.

Jana Thompson, executive director at the Chamber of Commerce said the earliest the program would be on offer is spring 2019, which would allow time to advertise the new addition.

“The goal is to have students work ready,” she said. “We’re pretty pleased about it.”

 

