Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.

New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

A new COVID-19 case has been connected to Mission Institution, the site of B.C.’s largest prison outbreak in the spring.

Families are terrified that new cases could signal another large outbreak but have been told little, Joanne Fry, the mother of one inmate said Saturday morning. She said she has confirmed at least one new case. Meanwhile, corrections officers have been told two staff members have tested positive, The News has learned.

Last spring an outbreak infected a dozen guards and more than 100 inmates – nearly half of the prisoner population. One prisoner died during that outbreak.

The first case was diagnosed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, according to Joanne Fry, whose son is a prisoner at the site and organized the Mission Prison Family Association after the outbreak. Fry said the facility went into a lockdown on Wednesday to restrict inmate movement. But she says she has been able to learn little else. With Fraser Health having yet to issue a public notice about the facility and a lack of communication from the Correctional Service of Canada, Fry says family members have been left in the dark.

“As usual, CSC and Mission Institution avoid any slight type of communication or liaison,” she said. “We have no way of getting updates, we don’t know how many have tested positive. We don’t know if they learned a thing from the last experience.”

Fry she hopes the media coverage of the last outbreak – and the lawsuit her group has filed – will prompt a better response this time at Mission.

Two staff cases were also diagnosed in September, but the virus didn’t charge through the facility as it had several months before.

But Fry says there hasn’t been any sign of better communication with families, and that the lack of information has inflicted “trauma” on people worried about their loved ones.

“We’re talking about 300 human beings here … and if you don’t give a damn about inmates, think about what all the families are going through.”

RELATED: Staff shortages plague Mission Institution following recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak declared over

RELATED: Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

The News has tried to contact the prison and the union that represents corrections officers, but hasn’t yet received a response. The News has also asked Fraser Health for more information on the situation at the prison.

Fry said she has been in touch with the union, and that they have also expressed concern about how the facility handled the last outbreak – and how it might handle the next one.

At the start of October, the prison was operating with just 60 per cent of its force of guards, with 21 employees self-isolating after the September COVID cases.

Derek Chin, the president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for the Pacific Region, said at the time that guards were feeling the strain.

“Things aren’t always great at that site when it comes to labour relations,” Chin said. “There have been a lot of officers that have been worked pretty hard, lots of hours, they feel under-appreciated.”

At that time, the CSC said staff had “shown flexibility and some have worked extended hours,” to keep the prison running.

“Mission Institution anticipates being able to return to regular activities as soon as the staff have been cleared from self isolation,” CSC said.

Now Fry worries another outbreak would be a recipe for disaster.

“You’ve got two groups of people who are both in real bad places. That is a crisis waiting to happen.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure
Next story
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Just Posted

The talent of young local artists will be on display in the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s online talent show. (Pixabay Image)
Eagle Valley Arts Council launches online youth talent show

Online submissions are being accepted in a variety of categories.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap had closed the highway.

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Number of building permits for single family homes in Salmon Arm in 2020 exceeding number in 2019. (File photo) Residential construction was strong in Salmon Arm in 2018, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Number and value of building permits for single family homes exceed 2019 statistics

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Okanagan man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

Most Read