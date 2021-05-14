Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-House Television

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-House Television

New CDC guidance makes it clear: time to reopen Canada-U.S. border, congressman says

New York Rep. Brian Higgins says that decision affirms the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and what he calls the ‘minimal risk’ Americans would pose to Canadians

A U.S. lawmaker who has made a political crusade out of getting the border with Canada reopened is once again pressing his case with President Joe Biden.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins has written to Biden again, this time to argue that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is proving his point.

Yesterday, the CDC declared that fully vaccinated people need no longer wear face masks in nearly all situations, including indoors.

Higgins says that decision affirms the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and what he calls the “minimal risk” Americans would pose to Canadians when visiting family or property.

He says Canada has made “steady progress” in its vaccination efforts and praised Biden for sending 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine north.

He also says the U.S. can and should share more of its vaccine supply.

CoronavirusUnited States

Previous story
Canada announces new pathway to permanent residency for families of crash victims
Next story
Park model complex proposed for Sicamous channel properties

Just Posted

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

A 30-unit park model complex is proposed for two adjacent lots located on the Sicamous Channel north of Martin Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)
Park model complex proposed for Sicamous channel properties

Twin Anchors’ Todd Kyllo said lots would be serviced, boat slips available

Since late April, Shuswap residents may have been seeing an influx of white-crowned sparrows as they have been moving northward on their annual spring migration. (John Woods photo)
Sparrows stop by the Shuswap as they head north for spring

Bird watcher has seen about 100 per day during the peak of their visit

From left, Salmon Arm Secondary students Karver Smith, Justice Skelhorne and Elias Cox have planned an online auction to help fundraise for a new CT scanner and mammography unit for Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Missing is Ashleigh Nadin. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm Secondary students hold charity auction to help hospital

To date, items for auction worth more than $3,000 to go towards new CT scanner and mammography unit

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn

Your morning start for Friday, May 14, 2021

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Enderby’s Small Axe Roadhouse was the subject of nasty backlash after installing two busty beer towers. (Facebook)
Enderby bar’s busty beer taps to stay put despite backlash

‘Many folks have mansplained to us that we are sexist, misogynistic…’

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Vikki and Don Holmberg with their three children Marshall, Ava and oldest Lexi who now lives on her own. The Penticton family is facing the prospect of homelessness after their rental home was sold, leading them to ask the community for help. (Contributed)
‘There’s just nothing’: housing crunch puts Okanagan family on the brink of homelessness

Housing crisis something many in the Okanagan can likely relate to, says mother of three

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

Vernon resident David Melanson, 21, left the South Hills Tertiary Psychiatric Centre in Brocklehurst at about 1 a.m. on May 12, the day he was reported missing. (Contributed)
Body of missing Vernon man found in Kamloops Lake

David Melanson, 21, left psychiatric centre around 1 a.m. the day he was reported missing

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Most Read