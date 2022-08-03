New chief administrative officer named for Sicamous

Kelly Bennett to take over in wake of the departure on July 5 of former CAO

The District of Sicamous Council has appointed a new chief administrative officer.

“On behalf of council, I would like to congratulate Kelly Bennett on her appointment,” said Mayor Terry Rysz in a media release issued Aug. 3. “Council is pleased she has accepted this important position. Kelly has been a proven asset to the District of Sicamous and is well respected by council and the district team. She brings immense knowledge, skills and experience to the role.”

Bennett, who has served as the district’s chief financial officer (CFO) since 2013, was appointed interim CAO on July 5, 2022, following the departure of former CAO Evan Parliament.

Bennett, who earned her chartered accountant designation in 2004, said she is excited to take on the new role.

“After serving as the chief financial officer for nine years, I have developed a strong foundation in the technical skills, professional integrity and community relations required to take on this role. I am passionate about Sicamous and its potential and promise to serve the community to the best of my ability,” she is quoted in the release.

Bennett has more than 20 years’ experience in administration and financial management. Prior to accepting the position of CFO for Sicamous, Bennett worked with BDO Canada in her hometown of Salmon Arm.

Currently, Bennett is a director on the Salmon Arm Savings & Credit Union (SASCU) board and served previously on the board of the District of Sicamous Development Corporation.

