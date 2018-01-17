District of Sicamous image An artist’s rendering of a commercial building proposed for 907 Trans-Canada Highway Frontage Road.

New commercial development coming to council

Liquor outlet and 60-seat restaurant among uses proposed by applicant

Sicamous council is making sure adequate parking is provided in a proposed commercial development.

At their regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10, Sicamous’ mayor and council received a development permit request, with variances, for the construction of a commercial retail building at 907 Trans-Canada Highway Frontage Rd., located next to the Esso/A&W. A memo from district planner Melinda Smyrl states the applicant wishes to construct a 60-seat restaurant and two retail spaces in a single-storey building of approximately 482 square metres.

The application includes a request for two variances, one to the landscape buffer along the south property line, from two metres to none, and the other a reduction to the required number of parking stalls, from 27 to 18.

While council was OK with the first variance, the second was a concern. Coun. Jeff Mallmes referred to the memo where it states, “The requested variance to reduce the number of parking spaces is supported as the adjacent property would also be developed by the current applicant should this application be supported by council, and it is intended that the properties would be consolidated in the future. Any redevelopment would incorporate the parking requirements for both the proposed development and a future development on the adjacent property.”

Mallmes noted that other than the staff memo, he didn’t see this proposed consolidation of properties anywhere else in the application.

“I didn’t see anywhere, in any of the paperwork, where it states they are going to consolidate it and they will have all of the required parking,” said Mallmes. “It shows on this. I’m just saying, like, we keep giving these variances for less parking and then we end up with parking issues… Without them consolidating for that extra parking, I’m not in favour of it.”

Council agreed with Mallmes, arguing a legal tool was needed that would guarantee the second lot would be used to provide the required parking. The end result was the passing of a new resolution in which the original parking variance is replaced by the addition of a section 219 covenant or legal remedy to secure the location of the 10 parking stalls on the adjacent lot.

The resolution also requires the applicant to complete improvements to the frontage road.

“The property would have to be paved and at least two ornamental street lights would have to be installed,” writes Smyrl, adding an engineered design of the development would be required and that it would have to connect to municipal services (sewer and water).

The staff memo also notes how, under the district’s tax exemption bylaw, the proposed development would be eligible for a five-year tax exemption which would be applied to the assessed improvements.

