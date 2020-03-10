A new covered walkway leading out to the parking lot of the Sicamous and District Rec Centre is being funded by the CSRD. (File photo)

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

Upgrades and repairs for Sicamous’ rec centre are coming down the pipe thanks to funding earmarked in the 2020 Columbia Shuswap Regional District budget.

Budgeted for the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre are $230,000 towards maintenance, repairs and upgrades for its machinery and equipment. Repairs to the building’s metal roof are expected to cost $25,000. Other maintenance planned includes fixing the arena’s bathroom sinks and counters, replacement of a sump pump tank, work on dressing room toilets and sinks, condenser bearings and emergency lighting in the arena’s lobby and lounge.

Capital purchases of machinery and equipment make up most of the CSRD investment in the arena, with refrigeration replacement and upgrades to total $60,000, a dehumidifier motor replacement for $10,000 and a new covered walkway for $110,000.

Arena manager Wayne March said the new covered walkway will be a welcome addition to the facility as it will help keep rec centre users/visitors dry and the lobby clean as it fills up for minor hockey events and Sicamous Eagles games.

As the ice won’t be taken out of the Sicamous arena until late May, said March, as the facility is booked solid with ringette and hockey camps, as well as the Easter Hockey Tournament.

