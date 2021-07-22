The BC Wildfire Dashboard is reporting a new fire in the Parson area. (BC Wildfire Dashboard photo)

New fire discovered south of Golden

The fire, located approximately 45 km south of Golden, is currently 1.1 hectares in size

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard is reporting a new in the Parson area, south of Golden.

The fire, which was discovered on Thursday, July 22, according to the dashboard, is estimated to be 1.1 hectares in size. The suspected cause is a lightning strike.

The approximate location of the fire is Marian Lake Forest Service Road, which is located in the Castledale area along Highway 95.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

There are currently 2928active fires in the province, 8 of which are new in the last two days.

