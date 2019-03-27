Fireworks may make their return to Polson Park from their current home at Kin Beach. (Morning Star file photo)

New fireworks location sparked for North Okanagan

Vernon Park proposed for 2019 Canada Day fireworks display

Canada Day fireworks could make a return to Polson Park.

“It can safely be done,” said David Frost, president of North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

See: Firework show aims for new heights

In fact, fireworks were historically held for many years at Polson Park. But, they were pulled from that location in the late ’90s reportedly after a man in a wheelchair was hit by fireworks.

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind will be meeting with Frost to look at the proposed plans, which the City of Vernon will discuss in two weeks.

“Because it hasn’t been done in so many years, we thought we’d like to get ahead of it and propose it and address any concerns that are still remaining,” said Frost.

Since the fireworks are such a popular attraction, the move would allow festivities to be centralized in the park, where daytime events take place.

“It saves a lot of time, a lot of manpower,” said Frost. “We’re not having to break down the show at 4 p.m. We can easily fill that stage with events.”

This is the fourth year the volunteer society has been in operation, with the sole purpose of putting on Canada Day festivities on behalf of citizens of the North Okanagan.

See: Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon

”Every year we try to expand the program to make more of a draw to the public and more entertaining,” said Frost.

“The new thing this year we’ve wanted to try is to enhance that show,” he said of offering entertainment at the fireworks location.

But that becomes challenging due to the beach location. The first year the fireworks took place at Kal Beach and then the following two at Kin.

“They’ve always been successful shows. We had so many spectators come down to watch the fireworks.”

Councillors Dalvir Nahal and Scott Anderson think the move to Polson Park is a great idea.

“I know the military grounds won’t let you do it up there because of the fire hazard and I understand the fireworks almost didn’t go off two years in a row because of the weather,” said Anderson.

See: Major fireworks show for Canada Day

The Society was also applauded for taking on the event.

“I thank you guys for doing all the work, I just get to sit there and watch,” said Anderson.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking new ground in providing housing
Next story
Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Just Posted

Breaking new ground in providing housing

Salmon Arm approves its first secondary suite strata subdivision

Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

Salmon Arm man loses dog to coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

City to pay for rebuild of railway crossing in Canoe

Salmon Arm’s lease from CPR means community has no control over schedule, scope or costs

Okanagan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

Most Read