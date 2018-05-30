Rayna Wettberg and her son Blake pick out food at the new Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in Kelowna Wednesday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank has opened the doors of its new location, a larger facility on Enterprise Way in Kelowna that offers its clients a unique experience more akin to shopping at a grocery story than being given food at a traditional food bank.

Food bank executive director Lenetta Parry said it’s important for clients to leave feeling good about themselves and their experience. And the new facility, fresh off months of renovations, allows for that, she added

“We want people, when they leave to feel good about their experience, like that have received a little help,” said Parry. “We all need help sometimes.”

See related story: Kelowna food bank buys big new building

The former office furniture showroom and warehouse where the food bank is now located gives the facility nearly 15,000-square-food of space, warehouse facilities with high ceilings, two loading docks and three times the cold storage space for food that the former 5,000-square-foot space on Ellis Street in the city’s downtown provided. It also has a 27-stall parking lot.

On Wednesday, the facility officially opened its doors, a move that meant the society that operates it no longer needs to rent four warehouse spaces around town just to store food it distributes through its Kelowna and West Kelowna locations. The Central Okanagan Food Bank also acts as distribution hub for the national food banks organization and distributes between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds of food to smaller food banks across the region.

And the clients really like the new facility, atmosphere and lay out.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Rayna Wettberg as she picked up food for her family along with her 2 1/2-year-old son Blake on Wednesday afternoon.

She said she loves the grocery market approach, noting in the past, at times, she received food and items she did not need as part of the hamper she was given.

But the new system allows her “shop” for what she and her family require, something she said is not only convenient, it makes her feel good about her experience.

“To me this feels like a real store,” said Wettberg, adding the food bank has has been a wonderful help for her family over the years.

In addition to food donations, cash contributions are also accepted. The money is used to buy food for distribution.

For every $1 donated, the food bank is able to buy $2 worth of food, said board chairman Kevin Smith.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High water closes parks, boat launches
Next story
TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

West Hiring Day blitz on June 4 across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba

Awards for youth involved in Salmon Arm minor hockey

Player, referees recognized for their commitment

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video

Most Read