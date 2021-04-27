Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)

New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

Automated cart collection rolling out in Vernon this year could bring compost collection on board.

Large rolling carts will start making their way to homes throughout August, ahead of September pickups.

The $1.4-million carts will see homeowners paying $42 per quarter, up from $36.88. Each bin costs approximately $100 and there are 14,000 residential units served in Vernon.

“I’m super excited about this, I’ve been advocating for this for a while,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said.

The transition to a cart-based system will help facilitate the inclusion of an organics collection stream in the future should council decided to implement this service. Organics collection would also provide the opportunity to transition garbage collection to bi-weekly.

In the meantime, residents will receive one 240-litre cart — which correlates closest to the currently permitted two 100-litre. But one can will also mean that some will have to share. For example, those with basement suites or shared accommodations who are used to having their own bin will share the larger bin.

But the size of the cart could be a little more than some can manoeuvre, Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“That’s a substantial beast to be handling,” he said at Monday’s council meeting April 26.

If household organic pickup is adopted, a container somewhere between 50 and 120 litres would be looked at.

READ MORE: Armstrong changes waste collection system

READ MORE: Compost collection plan ripens in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

garbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated
Next story
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chose Option 1, a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway, when it upgrades unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)
Two-way Lakeshore plus multi-use path gets Salmon Arm council’s nod

Just one councillor votes against Option 1 and instead for making Lakeshore Road one-way

Police determined the driver of a semi fell asleep before going off Highway 1 and colliding with a rock face west of Sicamous early Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. (Contributed)
Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous

RCMP report driver fell asleep prior to incident

Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival alumnus Michael Slade will take part in this year’s fest, once again hosting Shock Theatre with a production of Boomerang scheduled for Saturday, May 8. (Contributed)
Creative juices flow for return of Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival

Virtual event offers opportunities to learn from long slate of talented authors, musicians

Monique Cusson is grateful to be able to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

Most Read