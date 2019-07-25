New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Kelowna welcomed its first retail cannabis store to the community on Thursday.

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store offers 36 strains in five formats including, dried flower, pre-rolls, capsules, oils and sprays.

“We have five different decision tree categories, they are move, life, balance, calm and rest. We have it set out on strain tables with a little bit of information and you can smell it and form a relationship with it,” Donnelly Group’s vice-president of brand and culture Harrison Stoker said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

Hobo Cannabis Store in Kelowna is Donnelly Group’s third location in British Columbia, the first two being based in their home camp Vancouver.

All products sold at Hobo are grown locally by are locally produced in Kelowna by Flowr.

“B.C. is world-famous for its incredible cannabis market, legal or otherwise. The Okanagan Valley can be known as weed valley because it has a micro-climate that is potentially the best in the world, so I think it is really special to have residents purchase Kelowna-grown cannabis for the first time,” Stoker said. “Sort of a grown here sold here idea.”

Flowr which began operations in 2017 distributes worldwide and to six different provinces including B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Lake Country looking to be home of first legal pot shop in Okanagan

Flowr’s chief medical officer says it’s an exciting step to finally be able to have their product sold locally.

“We consider the Okanagan our home, first and foremost, and we want to do whatever we can to get people in the Okanagan to utilize our product,” chief medical and policy officer Dr. Lyle Oberg said.

Hobo Rec. is Kelowna’s only retail cannabis location and the first of 15 adult-use cannabis stores slated to open in the city.

The store is located on 2121 Springfield Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

