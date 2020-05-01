An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

A Canadian medical supplies manufacturer is bringing its operations to Kelowna to produce medical masks.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd. has plans to begin producing as many as 20 million masks per month at its 30,000 square-foot facility in Kelowna’s industrial area near Lake Country. That number could increase to 40 million by this summer.

“As evidenced by the current pandemic we are experiencing, the global shortage of good quality and readily available medical supplies has created a massive problem for Canada, as well as many other countries abroad,” said Warren Jones, the president of Breathe.

“Although China is currently the largest supplier of facial masks in the world, their performance as of late has left most of the world wanting for more. The fact is that Canadian retailers, distributors, corporations and citizens, need a stable and reliable supply chain they can count on.

Jones applauds local companies for stepping up to both create and donate masks at a time people needed them most.

“However, our goal is to take things a few steps further,” said Warren Jones.

The company will soon be looking to hire about 30 people.

“Breathe Medical Manufacturing has heard the cry, and we are pulling out all stops to answer the call. We believe it is high time for Canada to secure its own, Canadian manufactured supply of necessary protective equipment that our front-line workers and citizens need and deserve.”

READ MORE: ‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

READ MORE: City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden flatly declares sexual assault ‘never, never happened’

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Conservation officers investigate after bear shot and later burned in Shuswap gravel pit

WARNING: This story contains an image which some people may find disturbing… Continue reading

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

COLUMN: Damsel in distress is a humiliating role

Over the past weeks we’ve redefined the word ‘hero.’ It used to… Continue reading

Most Read