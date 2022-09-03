New lightning-caused wildfire west of Princeton now 111 hectares

The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton is now 111 hectares in size. Tulameen and District Fire Department took this photo 13 km on the Lodestone forest service road, looking towards Dear Mountain. (Photo- Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

A new wildfire west of Princeton has grown to 111 hectares Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

The Champion Creek wildfire sparked Friday night and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is burning 31 kilometres west of Princeton.

“It is categorized to be out of control and we will be having personnel and a helicopter out there today to assess and make a plan for action on this fire,” said Melanie Bibeau, a fire information officer.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department says smoke from the fire will be visible in the surrounding communities, with crews going door to door notifying residents of the situation.

More to come.

