New operators awarded lease for Sicamous childcare centre

Operators from the Lower Mainland have been awarded a lease to run a Sicamous childcare centre and have partnered with a local provider to reopen the facility. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous has found a new operator for its childcare facility that has been without leadership since late last year.

The district-owned childcare centre at 502 Cedar St. in Sicamous previously housed the Little Bears Child Care Program, which was operated by the Eagle Valley Community Support Society (EVCSS). In 2022, EVCSS did not renew its lease to operate the program, and the district put forward a request for proposals to find a new licensed childcare operator.

Amar and Kiran Kallu, who operate two childcare centres in the Lower Mainland, were the successful applicants. They will work with a local childcare provider, Krystal Allen, who has run her childcare centre, Krystal’s Creative Kids, since 2019.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to provide quality and affordable childcare in Sicamous,” said Kiran Kallu in a media release. “We recognize the needs and demands of the community and look forward to taking the necessary steps to provide new spaces for infants to school-aged children. We believe this will make a huge difference for all families, especially those with multiple children requiring childcare.”

The district said it will work with EVCSS and the new provider over the next few months to create a smooth transition for the families that currently receive care.

“We would like to thank the Eagle Valley Community Support Society for their continued assistance during the transition period and the District of Sicamous for giving us this opportunity and believing in our vision for Sicamous,” said Kallu. “Lastly, thank you to Krystal Allen for trusting us and joining our team to take childcare in Sicamous to a new level.”

The transition will begin in the spring and more information will be available as details are finalized.

