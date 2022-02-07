New opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members

Candice Bergen will talk to members in a virtual town hall format in late February

Conservative MP Candice Bergen will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members during a town hall meeting Feb. 28. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the leader of Canada’s Official Opposition will meet with local business owners and non-profit organizations.

Candice Bergen will participate in a virtual town hall with Chamber members Monday, Feb. 28 from 12 to 1 p.m.

“We appreciate Ms. Bergen making the time to meet with our members as it’s important that elected officials hear directly from entrepreneurs about the challenges they face during the pandemic and moving into recovery,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“With a membership of 600-plus and the voice of business since 1897, the Chamber is committed to connecting the local business community with those who have the ability to influence policy.”

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, also Deputy Shadow Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will also attend the town hall and chamber members will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Bergen was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021, representing Portage-Lisgar, Manitoba. Between 2013 and 2015, Bergen served as minister of state for social development in the Conservative government. In November 2015, she was named to the Opposition shadow cabinet as critic for natural resources and has subsequently served as Conservative house leader and deputy leader. Bergen is currently leader of the Official Opposition and interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Prior to entering politics, she worked in the financial planning industry.

Erin O’Toole was scheduled for the town hall, but since being voted out Bergen will take his place.

Registration for chamber members only is at https://business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/chamber-town-hall-with-the-hon-erin-o-toole-5244.

READ MORE: Book about NHL great leads Shuswap man to career as professional voice actor

READ MORE: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Federal Politics