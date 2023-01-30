Popeyes Chicken in Salmon Arm opened for business on Dec. 30, 2022. (File photo)

New Popeyes Chicken outlet in Salmon Arm targeted in break and enter

Suspect reported to have stolen cash register

  • Jan. 30, 2023 4:20 p.m.
  • News

Less than a month after opening, Salmon Arm’s Popeyes Chicken was the target of a break and enter.

Asked about a theft at the franchise located at 2800 10th Ave. SW, Salmon Arm RCMP confirmed a break and enter at a business on 10th Avenue was reported on Jan. 19.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the suspect, described as a bald male wearing a black hoodie and driving a white car, forced entry into the business. A cash register was stolen.

The Popeyes Chicken franchise began serving Salmon Arm on Dec. 30, 2022. Owner Abdul Sheikh told the Observer on Jan. 2 that he and his son, “who is running the show,” were happy with the response to the new restaurant.

