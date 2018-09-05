New president appointed to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced the appointment of Dave Brownlie as president.

Brownlie brings 29 years of experience in the ski industry with Whistler Blackcomb and Intrawest. He began his career with Blackcomb Mountain in 1989, rising through the ranks to president and CEO of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc.

As president, Brownlie will provide leadership and support to the Mountain Operations, Heli-Skiing, and Real Estate Development teams as the resort embarks on its next phase of development.

“I am excited to be joining the team at RMR to develop and execute plans to build a truly iconic Canadian mountain resort that will attract mountain enthusiasts from around the world,” said Dave Brownlie. “The natural attributes of the mountain, the consistent snowfall, and the many outdoor activities in the region combined with a vibrant and authentic community uniquely positions RMR to become a leader as a year-round destination mountain resort.”

“We are excited to have Brownlie join the team, bringing his knowledge, experience, and leadership to RMR as we launch the next phase of development,” said Tom Gaglardi, president and CEO of Northland Properties, Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parent company. “(Brownlie) will be a tremendous asset to our company and is exactly the person we need to help execute our vision.”

Last year, the resort celebrated its 10th anniversary season which delivered a record breaking 40 feet of snowfall and record levels of visitation.

Looking ahead, the resort has positioned itself for growth and continues to build awareness on a global scale.

Partnerships such as the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass have helped establish Revelstoke as a world-class destination, while an ever-changing competitive landscape has further highlighted the resort’s unique identity.