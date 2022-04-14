New program offers support to anyone in Shuswap who has been sexually assaulted

Support available 24 hours per day, information offered on reporting options and available resources

Paige Hilland, the SAFE Society’s executive coordinator of programming community development, and Rhonda Bennett, Sexual Assault Support Services coordinator, took part in the SAFE Society’s open house on Aug. 12, 2022, part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The SAFE Society was recently awarded a three-year grant to support the operation of a 24-hour community-based response to sexual assault in the Shuswap. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sexual assault is a prevalent crime in society but not one where those who have been assaulted always get the support they need.

April happens to be Sexual Assault Awareness Month and to help commemorate the month, the SAFE Society hosted an open house April 12 at its offices on Shuswap Street in order to share information about its new program – a 24-hour response program for people who have been sexually assaulted in the Shuswap.

Sexual Assault Support Services, as it’s called, provides specialized support to adults, youth and childhood victims/survivors of all gender identities who have experienced sexual assault and/or sexual abuse.

The program is available to anyone who may, or may not, be engaged with other systems. Options will be explained and support provided.

The open house was also to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault, said Paige Hilland, executive coordinator of programming & community development with the SAFE Society.

“It is still very prevalent in our society and we think everyone in the community has a role to play in prevention of sexual assault.”

She said community members can learn about the crime and also about resources available so that if they do hear of or witness a sexual assault, they are able to intervene effectively and are able to get people to appropriate support services.

Some of the ways Sexual Assault Support Services helps include providing: ongoing emotional support; after-hours crisis accompaniment by a knowledgeable support person; information on sexual assault, reporting options and resources available; accompaniment to medical services and/or police; an anonymous reporting option, justice system supports, safety planning and protection; referrals to counselling and support programs, access to practical supports, and more, based on individual needs; support for all gender identities, being sex worker rights positive and striving to meet the unique needs of marginalized survivors.

The SAFE Society (safesociety.ca) also offers a number of other programs, spanning a spectrum of support services.

“We want the community to be aware that the programs do exist and that they’re able to access them,” said Hilland.

For 24-hour a day support and referrals, including referral to the Sexual Assault Support Services program, anyone can call 250-832-9616. Otherwise the sexual assault program is available in-office, Monday through Friday, and can be called directly at 778-489-0508 or by emailing sass@safesociety.ca.

