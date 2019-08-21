B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy. (Black Press)

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

The B.C. government is imposing new regulations on addiction recovery facilities to clean up loosely regulated services funded by the province, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says.

Most of the province’s recovery homes provide good support, but there are some that haven’t and they are being regulated or shut down, Darcy said Wednesday at Last Door Recovery Society in New Westminster.

“In many ways it was like the wild west,” Darcy said.

Standards for training and skills of recovery house staff are set out in the new regulations, and operators will be required to provide program and policy information up front for individuals and their families seeking help, she said.

The regulations follow the closing of two recovery houses operated by Step by Step in Surrey, after the family of Zachary Plett reported unacceptable conditions following his death from a fentanyl overdose.

RELATED: Grieving mom says son would have been better off homeless

Regulations will also allow the province to act more quickly when problems with a facility are reported, and require follow-up with clients to connect them with community support when they leave a recovery centre, Darcy said.

Asked about Surrey’s decision to cap the number of recovery homes at 55, Darcy said it is up to the city to change the rules.

“The issue was that many of these homes were not meeting quality standards,” she said.

The government is also reviewing the $30-per-day rate for clients in recovery homes, which has remained the same for many years, Darcy said.

Legislation allowing for the restrictions was passed by the previous government in 2016, and a cabinet order establishing the new regulations has taken effect.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Just Posted

Looking for a job in Salmon Arm? Now’s a good time

Trends show workers needed in trades, service industry, high-tech manufacturing and more

CSRD to appeal loss of mosquito control in North Shuswap provincial parks

Inability to treat parks, concerns from Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, may cause program to fold

Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

Making a business out of creating art a dream come true for the Meikle family

Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

Musician Luke Wallace ispired by non-profit Mirella Project

Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Salmon Arm native embraces opportunity to play overseas

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. drug recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

True Leaf closes in on cultivation for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Pembina buying Kinder Morgan Canada and U.S. portion of Cochin pipeline

The deal also includes an Edmonton storage and terminal business and Vancouver Wharves

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read