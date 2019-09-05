Uride will launch across smaller cities in B.C. by the end of the 2019, their CEO says. (Black Press Media)

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

A new ride-hailing company is coming to B.C. communities left behind by the bigger players – but not Metro Vancouver.

Uride founder and CEO Cody Ruberto said the company has submitted an application to operate in all parts of the province, but will be focusing on smaller communities for now.

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers in Victoria, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George.

“We’re keeping an eye on Metro Vancouver but we’re currently running ads in those cities,” Cody Ruberto said.

Ruberto said he got the idea when he saw people in his hometown of Thunder Bay get left behind by ride-hailing.

“I would see people stranded with no rides, sometimes in -30 C weather,” he told Black Press Media by phone Thursday.

“I really wanted to solve this problem for Thunder Bay.”

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Uride proved successful in Thunder Bay and Ruberto said soon other smaller communities were reaching out. Currently, the company operates throughout Ontario and in Winnipeg. It’s also looking to start operating in Saskatchewan.

Ruberto said the company’s aim is to curb impaired driving, especially in smaller cities where public transit isn’t always sufficient and taxis remain expensive.

He said teamwork is the key to making ride-hailing work in the small communities that giants like Uber and Lyft have passed by.

“Our drivers actually know each other and they all talk,” Ruberto said.

“We warn them in advance whenever theres a big night coming up.”

Although Uber and Lyft have expressed disappointment with B.C.’s Class 4 licensing requirement for ride-hailing, Ruberto said he’s not worried.

“We trust whatever the government has set,” he said.

“Just from speaking to our driver recruitment team, it hasn’t been that much of an issue”

Ruberto said he hopes to have Uride up and running in B.C. before the end of the year.

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

READ MORE: Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

READ MORE: Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm
Next story
New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

Just Posted

Salmon Arm company puts free roof over community-minded single mom.

For the ninth year in a row Integrity Roofing put a call out for Shuswap residents in need of a roof

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass construction is underway

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

The Public: thought-provoking, meaningful yet funny film on homelessness

Emilio Estevez wrote, produced and stars in the film set in Cincinnati and its public library

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

Coroner’s report sheds more light on the death of Penticton pharmacy teen employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Garbage attracts bears, put it away or face fines: B.C. conservation officers

Conservation officers from Vernon issue dangerous wildlife attractant orders in Swansea Point area

Princeton community rallies together to search for lost Abbotsford dog

Search is on for a lost snickerdoodle

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Films fund Okanagan student’s education

Okangan Screen Arts presents $2,000 bursaries

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Kelowna Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

Most Read