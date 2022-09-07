New role in North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to lead Indigenous content

Chelsea Prince to guide inclusion of Indigenous world views for all K to 12 students

Chelsea Prince is the new director of instruction – Indigenous education for School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap. (School District 83 photo)

School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap, has created a new role intended to lead inclusion of Indigenous content and world views for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Chelsea Prince is the new director of instruction – Indigenous education for the district.

Prince has been with School District 83 since 2007 and has been a teacher, vice-principal and principal, with extensive experience working in curriculum and assessment with the ministry of education and the First Nations education steering committee, stated an announcement from the district.

In her new position, Prince will will also be working with schools to improve the achievement of Indigenous students.

She will be collaborating with local Indigenous communities and school district educators to develop curriculum materials that reflect the history, geography, culture and people of the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

“The first major task she will be taking on is the implementation of the new Indigenous content graduation requirement in SD83 secondary schools, with the goal of ensuring choice, flexibility, and authenticity for students,” reads the announcement.

Prince is a Mohawk of the Bay of Quinte, a band located on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on the north shore of Lake Ontario, but has always lived in B.C.

Mishel Quaal will continue to be district principal of Indigenous education, providing leadership for Indigenous students and Indigenous Education Department school staff.

