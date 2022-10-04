Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The British Columbia government is bringing in new laws to replace the outdated Mortgage Brokers Act as it follows recommendations from an inquiry into money laundering. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The British Columbia government is bringing in new laws to replace the outdated Mortgage Brokers Act as it follows recommendations from an inquiry into money laundering. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

New rules coming for mortgage brokers following B.C.’s money laundering probe

BC Financial Services Authority will soon be able to make rules for brokers

The British Columbia government is bringing in new laws to replace the outdated Mortgage Brokers Act as it follows recommendations from an inquiry into money laundering.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson introduced the bill in the legislature on Tuesday, saying B.C. residents deserve better consumer protection and more transparency in the mortgage broking industry.

The government says in a statement the act will give the BC Financial Services Authority the ability to make rules for the industry, as non-traditional lenders emerge, and more people turn to brokers and online technology to arrange residential mortgages.

It say that the act will provide a framework to address issues singled out by the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering that wrapped up in May, aimed at reducing the problem in the real estate sector.

One pending change is increasing fines to a maximum of $500,000 for those caught breaking the rules, while those with more than one conviction could face fines of up to $2.5 million.

The statement estimates the earliest the new rules could be introduced is late 2023.

READ ALSO: B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial office

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiamoney launderingMortgage Brokers

Previous story
Toasty October days continue to break records in Kelowna
Next story
Old-growth forest supporters greet MLAs at B.C. legislature ahead of fall session

Just Posted

Josh Ciocco played in the B.C. Hockey League with four teams, including the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks, in the early 2000s. His death at age 38 was announced by Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Ciocco had been an assistant coach with the Warriors for the past five seasons. (@VernonVipers photo)
Vernon Vipers, Salmon Arm Silverbacks alum dies at 38

Thirty-six child care spaces at Shuswap Day Care are now part of the B.C. government’s $10-a-day program. (Lachlan Labere–Salmon Arm Observer)
$10-a-day child-care program comes to Salmon Arm day care

Shuswap Climate Action wants severe weather and climate impacts considered in the 2022 municipal election so has posted candidate answers to four climate questions on its website. (File photo)
Shuswap Climate Action asks municipal candidates questions on climate

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings