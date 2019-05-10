In this undated photo provided by the University of Washington, Southern resident killer whales swim off the coast of San Juan Island, Wash. A new study to be published Thursday, June 29, 2017, says that the small population of endangered Puget Sound orcas are having pregnancy problems due to stress from not getting enough salmon to eat. (Jane Cogan/University of Washington via AP)

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced sweeping new rules to protect endangered southern resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia.

Starting June 1, the minimum distance ships must keep from all killer whales will double to 400 metres, although commercial whale-watchers can apply for authorization to view whales other than southern residents from 200 metres away.

No vessel traffic will be allowed in ”interim sanctuary zones,” at Swiftsure Bank, off southwestern Vancouver Island, and near Pender and Saturna islands, two Gulf Islands.

READ MORE: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

READ MORE: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

The department is immediately asking ships to voluntarily turn off echo sounders when not in use, allow engines to idle when within 400 metres of killer whales and, in some locations, go slow when they’re within one kilometre of southern residents.

The department is also closing recreational and commercial salmon fishing in parts of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Gulf Islands, which will take effect after previously announced restrictions on chinook fishing wrap up this summer and will extend through Oct. 31.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the DFO will releasing an additional one million juvenile Chinook annually from Chilliwack Hatchery for five years to support.

Just 75 of the southern resident killer whales remain and they are listed as endangered in Canada. The department said that these initiatives address the main threats these killer whales face: lack of food, noise and physical disturbance from vessels, and contaminants from land-based sources.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season
Next story
The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Just Posted

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Street parking in downtown Salmon Arm: should it be limited to one hour or two?

Two business organizations survey to find out what citizens think about downtown parking

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health… Continue reading

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read