New Salmon Arm location for recycling of light bulbs

Residential paint will continue to be accepted at Salmon Arm landfill

As of Sept. 30, light bulbs can be dropped off at Prisa Lighting in downtown Salmon Arm for recycling. (File photo)

Dead light bulbs of various types can still be dropped off for recycling in Salmon Arm.

As of Friday, Sept. 30, bulbs can be deposited at Prisa Lighting, located at 170 McLeod Street in downtown Salmon Arm, for recycling through the Product Care program.

Accepted bulbs include compact fluorescent bulbs, fluorescent tubes, halogen and incandescent bulbs, LEDs, UV and germicidal bulbs, miniature bulbs and high-intensity discharge and special purpose bulbs.

Prisa Lighting is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After Sept. 30, Salmon Arm’s Rona and Home Hardware, both Product Care partners, are no longer participating in the program and will no longer accept bulbs or residential paint. The latter will continue to be accepted at the Salmon Arm landfill’s hazardous waste depot, open Saturdays.

Under the BC Ministry of Environment’s Recycling Regulation, Product Care is the non-profit organization responsible for providing recycling solutions for post-consumer products including paint, light bulbs, smoke alarms and hazardous waste.

Read more: Changes on the horizon for paint, pesticide recycling in Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm