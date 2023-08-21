New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)

A new area under evacuation alert listed on BC Wildfire Service maps is not due to wildfire risk.

Shown in yellow on the BCWS map, the alert appeared just west of Salmon Arm on Monday, Aug. 21 around 4:30 p.m.

Forrest Tower, a BCWS information officer, explained the alert was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band but not because of immediate wildfire evacuations or risk.

Bands and other jurisdictions have the authority to issue alerts through the system for reasons other than evacuations, said Tower.

The Band likely issued the alert to notify government bodies and the public of a need for assistance with clean air management, suggested Tower. Alerts can help jurisdictions apply for funding from the government to purchase things like air purifiers and other machinery and access aid.

Tower emphasized the alert is not issued by BCWS and is not related to the Bush Creek East wildfire or any other fire threat.

The Neskonlith Indian Band has not yet commented on the reason for the alert.

