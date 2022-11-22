New Sicamous chief financial officer eager to help shape the community she loves

‘I am confident the finances of the District of Sicamous are in good hands’

Bianca Colonna is the District of Sicamous’ new chief financial officer. (District of Sicamous photo)

The District of Sicamous’ new chief financial officer (CFO is not new to the community.

Bianca Colonna was born and raised in Sicamous before attending Thompson Rivers University to pursue her Bachelor of Business Administration and becoming a chartered professional accountant.

“Coming back and working in Sicamous has been a goal of mine since I moved away for school 12 years ago,” said Colonna. “I truly love Sicamous and I am ready to get to work with the new council.”

Before this job, Colonna was an accountant with the City of Salmon Arm and has worked at BDO Canada LLP for a variety of clients.

Colonna will be working with Kelly Bennett, who held the CFO position before becoming the district’s chief administrative officer in August.

“We are lucky to have a talented individual such as Bianca join our team,” said Bennett. “I am confident the finances of the District of Sicamous are in good hands.”

The CFO is a municipal officer position that leads the finance department and ensures services comply with district bylaws, policies and statutory requirements.

Colonna said she is eager to contribute to projects that help shape the community she loves, and when she’s not working or spending time with family, you can catch her at a local hockey game or playing softball.

