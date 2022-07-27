New Sicamous resort owners step up for student community ambassadors

The Sicamous chamber’s INFO on the GO team, Dillion Whiting, Sarah Spence-Ellis and Hanna Chipman, and visitor centre coordinator Alyssa Sande, have their photo taken with Pinnacle Lifestyles CEO Darvin Zurfluh (centre), and the new bikes Pinnacle purchased for the INFO on the GO team, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Student community ambassadors in Sicamous are no longer without wheels, thanks to the generosity of a new neighbour.

On Tuesday, July 26, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce and its young INFO on the Go team received a visit from Pinnacle Lifestyles CEO Darvin Zurfluh, who had arrived at the Sicamous Visitor Centre bearing gifts: a new mountain bike and a new electric bike, to replace a pair of bikes that were stolen in June.

Earlier this year, Pinnacle announced it had purchased the Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort (formerly the KOA) at 3250 Oxbow Frontage Rd. in Malakwa, as well as the The Kingbaker Creek RV Resort on Mara Lake, which was renamed the Mara Lake RV & Beach Club.

Chamber executive director Sheila Devost said she received a call from Zurfluh after an article was published in the Eagle Valley News about recent vandalism at the new Sicamous Beach Park facility, when a pair of bikes used by the INFO on the GO team were stolen.

“I went and met him and he said ‘tell me what you use them for,’” said Devost. “And I told him and he’s like, ‘You know what, we’d like to help you out. We’ve already talked to them out at Skookum (Cycle and Ski); they’ve got two bikes and we’re going to bring them to you.’”

“The staff and the Chamber of Commerce board of directors who manage the Visitor Centre are so grateful to Darvin and Pinnacle Lifestyles for the generous gift,” said Devost.

