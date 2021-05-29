New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair opened on May 1 and offers 24/7 roadside service

Sicamous’ Krysta Lachowski’s van boldly displays the name of her new business, Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair Ltd. (Contributed)

A new commercial transport and heavy duty repair shop is open for business in Sicamous.

Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair Ltd. opened to the public on May 1. The company’s president, Krysta Lachowski, is pleasantly surprised with how fast her new business has taken off.

Lachowski has lived in Sicamous for 17 years. She used to own Shuswap Pet Resort, which she sold about a year-and-a-half ago. She is still the owner of Sicamous Taxi, a local taxi service she started in October 2018.

Lachowski has 12 years of work experience in a commercial transport facility.

“I just want a better life for me and my kids,” said Lachowski. “I figured, you know what, I’m gonna do something on my own.”

Lachowski has hired two Red Seal journeyman mechanics who brought along some of their customers from Salmon Arm.

While on the topic of Salmon Arm, Lachowski mentioned that Advantage offers a shuttle service from Sicamous to Salmon Arm twice a day for their customers.

According to Lachowski, Advantage repairs commercial transport and heavy duty vehicles. That means semi trucks, trailers and heavy equipment.

“We do right from start to finish, anywhere from engine rebuilds to brakes to lights,” said Lachowski. “We can make all the hydraulic lines for all the loggers and for the commercial transport industry.”

Lachowski said Advantage does sandblasting and commercial painting and that they employ a full-time welder.

Lachowski saw an opportunity to fill a gap between Revelstoke and Salmon Arm with her new repair shop. She said her company’s unique location right on the Trans-Canada Highway provides easy access for drivers.

Advantage is in the process of becoming a certified vehicle inspection facility, they are just waiting to receive their government number.

The company also has a 24-hour service truck.

