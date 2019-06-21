Mayor Alan Harrison, Rotary District Governor Sherry Chamberlain and local Rotary Cub presidents Christina Lutterman, Barry Wilson and Shawn Bird pose for a photo with the newly unveiled Marine Park Sign. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

New sign for Salmon Arm park promotes a culture of peace

The sign is one of many contributions to the park made by local Rotary clubs

The unveiling of a new sign for Salmon Arm’s Marine Park provided a chance to reflect on local history and the contribution of the community’s three Rotary clubs.

The colourful new sign replaces the one which stood at the corner of Marine Park Drive and Harbourfront Drive since 1992 when the park was first dedicated on behalf of Canadian Physicians against Nuclear War.

Dr. Bryan Ayotte, who was involved in the initial dedication of the sign, recounted how the Physicians against Nuclear War was formed in the 1980s by two cardiologists, one American and one Russian. The peaceful message they preached is still relevant today.

“There are still chapters in 70 different countries because it looks like we’re getting back into the risk again. I hope not but the doomsday clock got moved a minute forward.”

Ayotte said he fondly remembers the doctors and Rotarians laying sod for the park over a weekend in the summer of 1988.

Sherry Chamberlain, the Rotary District 5060 governor, spoke of the importance of fostering the culture of peace the park represents. The Rotary District contributed $1,500 to the creation of the sign.

The new sign, with a peace symbol at the top, states: “Dedicated to international peace and understanding.”

Mayor Alan Harrison recounted the history of the park from the first landing place of a CP Rail construction crew to the place to play and enjoy the natural beauty of the Salmon Arm foreshore it has become today.

“As you walk around this beautiful waterfront, Rotary’s contributions are everywhere,” Harrison said.

