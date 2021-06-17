New sign honours the late Rob Flockhart at Sicamous and District Recreation Centre

The sign was unveiled on June 6 to a small group of Flockhart’s family members

Ron Flockhart and sister, LaVerne—who’s holding her grandson, Conner—at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre for the unveiling of the sign honouring Rob Flockhart on June 6, 2021. (Contributed)

A tribute to the late Rob Flockhart will now forever be a part of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

A street sign deeming the new walkway at the rec centre to be Rob Flockhart Way was unveiled on June 6.

According to Wally Thacker, president of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre Society, about eight or nine of Rob’s family members came out for the small gathering held in his honour.

Rob Flockhart, who died in January 2021, was the older brother of Ron Flockhart. Both brothers played in the NHL; Rob was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 1976 and Ron was signed as a free agent to the Philidelphia Flyers in 1980.

Ron was at the sign’s unveiling along with his and Rob’s sister, LaVerne.

Thacker said banners are being made for both Flockharts to be hung in the rafters of the rec centre’s arena. They’ll be hung next to banners of other local hockey players who have achieved successes in hockey.

