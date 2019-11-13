New signage has been installed leading up to the intersection of 10th Avenue SW and Highway 97B, an intersection that city council has long been requesting safety improvements for, particularly with the establishment of the Outdoor School. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Mayor pleased council’s requests for improvements to Highway 97B and 10th Avenue heard

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is pleased the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has taken some action on the intersection of Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE.

At council’s Nov. 12 meeting, Harrison commented on a letter from Claire Trevena, MOTI minister, which referred to council’s meeting with her at September’s Union of BC Municipalities convention.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to discuss the Salmon Arm West Four-Laning project, your interest in improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and 10th Avenue and overall safety upgrades along Highway I travelling through Salmon Arm…” Trevena wrote in her Oct. 22 letter. “I was pleased to hear you recently met with the ministry’ s local District Manager, Steve Sirett, to discuss the speed limit along Highway 97 at 10th Avenue. I have asked staff to continue to monitor this intersection and consider installing some temporary speed reader boards.”

Read more: 2018 – Temporary measures for hazardous Highway 97B intersection

Read more: Salmon Arm council to lobby for highway improvements, police officers and more

Harrison said he’s noticed the intersection of 10th and Highway 97B, which is near the Outdoor School, now has additional signage.

“I won’t say our little meeting (at the UBCM) made that happen,” Harrison told council, but surmised that the “nudging” from council over the last year was instrumental.

He described Trevena’s letter as closure on how UBCM is supposed to work.

“We met with the minister and about 10 staff people there. They certainly heard what we had to say,” he said, noting that Trevena had responded to each item in her letter.

Coun. Tim Lavery added that it’s a good example of how consistent multiple messages coming from different parties can make a difference.

