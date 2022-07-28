A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

Lytton saw the highest temperature at 42 C

B.C.’s heat wave isn’t over yet. As the province enters the cooler stretch of the warmer weather, several regions have set new daily temperature records.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows at least 10 municipalities tied or exceeded their all-time highs for July 27. The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is driving the heat wave.

The highest temperature was recorded in Lytton where it reached 42 degrees, surpassing the old daily record of 40 degrees celsius set in 1939. During the heat dome event of 2021, Lytton set the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 49 C.

Other records include:

• Bella Bella – 29.6 C

• Clinton – 34.1 C

• Dawson Creek – 32.2 C

• Fort St. John – 31.7 C

• Mackenzie Area – 33.3 C

• Nelson – 38 C

• Puntzi Mountain – 34.9 C

• Metro Vancouver – 30.4 C

Nearly every region of B.C. remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to cool down this weekend.

READ MORE: Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

READ MORE: Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over online-streaming bill

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm family seeks the return of a metal motorcycle sculpture, similar to the one pictured, which was stolen in a break-in at a seniors care facility on Saturday, July 22, 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm family asks for return of stolen motorcycle sculpture

The Bastion Bay wildfire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek fire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres were discovered late on July 27, 2022. (Wildfire BC image)
Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Antibalas, with special guests, will present the Evolution of the Revolution workshop on the Blues Stage at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Inspired collaborations in store with festival workshops

Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Vernon