The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. A new cross-Canada study is tracking trends in COVID-19 illness and vaccine safety and effectiveness in youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

New study to track COVID-19 illness, vaccine safety and effectiveness in children

Federally funded Canadian research project is collecting data from children’s hospitals on visits

A new cross-Canada study is tracking trends in COVID-19 illness as well as vaccine safety and effectiveness in youth.

The research project is collecting data from children’s hospitals on visits that may be related to COVID-19 infection or vaccination.

Investigators say they are looking for symptoms that may be caused by the disease, including a rare condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can cause swelling and heart problems.

They’re also examining how vaccination could reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and severe illness among youth.

The chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says in a statement that the study is “extremely relevant” as youth aged 12 to 17 roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

Dr. Caroline Quach says the research will allow authorities to quickly identify and respond to trends that could be linked to vaccination.

The study is backed by $1.8 million in federal funding.

—The Canadian Press

vaccines

