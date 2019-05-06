FILE – Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy at a press conference in Victoria. (Black Press Media files)

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health has launched a new service to help remove barriers and bridge gaps in mental health and substance use treatment for young people in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“Children and youth living in the Interior now have access to quality wraparound mental health and addictions services when they need them and where they need them,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

“These new teams will help young people and their families find the appropriate supports so they can begin to walk their own pathways to healing and hope.”

Intensive Case Management teams are one aspect of the continuum of care – the goal is to provide collaborative, wrap-around services and create a seamless journey for youth.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

READ MORE: Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

“Young people and their families have told us they have faced difficulties accessing treatment. To help address these challenges, we have now established these targeted, multidisciplinary teams in our two largest communities,” said Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane.

The Intensive Case Management teams support young people under the age of 24 who:

  • · Have had difficulty accessing support programs and treatment;
  • · Require intensive outreach and support;
  • · Are unable to engage in traditional substance use and mental health services;
  • · Have significant substance use issues with possible co-existing mental health diagnosis and functional impairment;
  • · Have had difficulty transitioning to the adult system of care.

The inter-professional, collaborative Intensive Case Management team approach includes access to psychiatrists as well as registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, counsellors, and life skills workers.

These teams also provide supports for families, recognizing this is an important aspect of client care.

The Intensive Case Management teams in Kelowna and Kamloops are part of a relatively new provincial model that also includes teams in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Tuesday, May 7, marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to creating awareness about the mental health needs of thousands of young people across the country.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

Lend Me a Tenor to kick off locally hosted Ozone Drama Festival

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Learn to open minds, transport readers to other places

Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival runs Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

A decorated car fit for a queen leads the 1925 May Day… Continue reading

Most Read