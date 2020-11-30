As of Nov. 30, online appointments for Interior Health's blood lab at the top of Tank Hill will be done through the health authority's new online booking tool www.labonlinebooking.ca/login. (File photo)

New system to launch for Salmon Arm lab services appointments

Interior Health transitioning to different online booking tool on Nov. 30

Interior Health is transitioning to a new online booking system for lab appointments in Salmon Arm.

Effective Nov. 30, 2020, the MyHealthPortal system will no longer be used for appointments. Instead, appointments at the Shuswap Outpatient Laboratory can be booked through Interior Health’s new online booking tool at www.labonlinebooking.ca/login.

Interior Health said lab appointments made through MyHealthPortal will be automatically transferred to the new system and results will still be available within MyHealthPortal.

“Booking appointments online enhances patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds, minimizing wait times and allowing patients to book their appointments from the comfort of home,” reads a relatd Nov. 30 Interior Health release.

For those who would rather call in to book an appointment, Interior Health has established a new call centre at 1-877-740-7747. Open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m, the call centre will be made available along the same launch schedule as the new online booking system.

“Though it is discouraged while we implement COVID-19 health precautions, walk-in service continues to be available,” said Interior Health.

For more information about laboratory services within Interior Health, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

