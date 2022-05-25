Traffic will begin driving over the new Salmon River bridge on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Traffic will begin driving over the new Salmon River bridge on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

New traffic pattern ahead: Vehicles to begin navigating new Salmon River bridge

Move from older section of Highway 1 to take place Thursday, May 26

Drivers will be making a substantial lane change Thursday on Highway 1 at Salmon Arm’s west end when traffic is diverted to the new Salmon River bridge.

The shift is expected to take place sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on May 25, so work can be done on the older section of highway.

Dan Kelemen, a project supervisor with Springline Construction, the company working on the Salmon Arm West project, explained while this isn’t an official or full opening of the bridge, traffic will not be diverted back to the former route.

“There will be some traffic to get to Demille’s and Pedro’s going over the old bridge, but just local traffic only,” said Kelemen, explaining the time the shift occurs will depend on when paving is done.

“We’ve got a little bit of temporary paving to do to get the traffic off the old highway and onto the roundabouts and all that stuff.”

Kelemen asked that those driving the new section of highway follow all the new signs that will be posted explaining the traffic-pattern change.

In October 2021, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure project director Jennifer Fraser said the Salmon Arm West project, which includes the new, yet-to-be named bridge, roundabouts and four-laning, will be “substantially ready for everyone to use and drive in fall 2022.”

Read more: Transportation minister: Salmon Arm West Highway 1 project more than 50% complete

Read more: Ministry says Salmon Arm West project 45 per cent complete

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConstructiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
Journalists face ‘alarming’ levels of stress, trauma and harassment, report suggests
Next story
‘Nothing out of the ordinary’ says Watch Commander during Kelowna RCMP assault trial

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm 30th Annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival is planning to add a free public concert downtown on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 18. No word yet on who will be performing. (File photo)
Free concert in Salmon Arm’s downtown planned for ROOTSandBLUES kick-off

Traffic will begin driving over the new Salmon River bridge on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New traffic pattern ahead: Vehicles to begin navigating new Salmon River bridge

Quaaout Lodge and Spa at Talking Rock Golf Course announced the golf course would be reopening on Friday, May 27, 2022. (File photo)
Golf course to reopen at Shuswap’s fire damaged Quaaout Lodge

As of May 18, DeMille’s Farm Market owner Brad DeMille had yet to plant sweet corn for the coming summer. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘It’s horrible’: Summer sweet corn crop an uncertainty for Salmon Arm’s Brad DeMille