New trail bridge near Salmon Arm unsuitable for horses

Finishing touches will be put on trail running parallel to Salmon River Road in the spring

Engineers have concluded the new pedestrian bridge over the Salmon River will not be suitable for horses once the trail opens. (CSRD Photo)

Equestrian access to a new trail, currently under construction along Salmon River Road, will be hampered by the fact a pedestrian bridge along its length is unsuitable for horses.

The 3.65-kilometre trail running from Haines Road to the Silver Creek Community Park, which will be completed soon, is designed primarily for pedestrians and cyclists. Engineers have determined the trail bridge over the Salmon River should not be used by horses. Those using the trail on horseback will have to cross the river on the adjacent vehicle bridge.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which is overseeing the trail’s construction, says it will continue to evaluate options for equestrian use.

The trail is currently closed to the public as finishing touches, including signage educating users about etiquette on the shared use trail and pavement markings, will be installed in the spring. When the trail is open it will not be maintained in the winter, effectively rendering it a three-season trail.

No motorized use of the trail will be allowed and anyone who sees a motorized vehicle on the trail should contact the RCMP.

The project was primarily funded through a $785,000 grant from BikeBC, with the CSRD contributing the remaining $250,000 in construction costs.

