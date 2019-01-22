New ultra-low-priced airline announced for Kelowna

Swoop will start flying out of Kelowna March 24. —Image: contributed

Westjet’s new ultra-low-price airline has “swooped” into Kelowna.

YLW officials say Swoop will start seasonal service between Kelowna and Winnipeg this spring.

The airline will provide non-stop service from YLW to Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport three times a week between March 24 and Oct. 25.

“We are excited to welcome Swoop to YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna’s airport director. “Having an ultra-low-cost-carrier in Kelowna is a great opportunity for the Okanagan as it provides more options for travellers.”

The airline said passenger demand has doubled since non-stop service to Winnipeg was first launched by the airline in 2017, and Swoop will expand the service this year.

“Kelowna is a natural choice as a new destination,” said Steven Greenway, president of Swoop. “The Okanagan Valley is a popular leisure market and the route between Kelowna and Winnipeg provides excellent value for those looking to explore Canada this summer.”

Kelowna’s airport is the 10th busiest in the country. Last year, a record-breaking 2,080,372 passengers, a 31 per cent increase over the last three years, passed through the terminal.

YLW offers more than 70 daily non-stop commercial flights with and is served by 10 airlines.

It has been described by airport officials as one of Canada’s fastest growing airports for domestic travel.

