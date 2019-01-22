Swoop will start flying out of Kelowna March 24. —Image: contributed

New ultra-low-priced airline announced for Kelowna

Westjet’s Swoop airline will start seasonal service to Winnipeg March 24

Westjet’s new ultra-low-price airline has “swooped” into Kelowna.

YLW officials say Swoop will start seasonal service between Kelowna and Winnipeg this spring.

The airline will provide non-stop service from YLW to Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport three times a week between March 24 and Oct. 25.

“We are excited to welcome Swoop to YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna’s airport director. “Having an ultra-low-cost-carrier in Kelowna is a great opportunity for the Okanagan as it provides more options for travellers.”

The airline said passenger demand has doubled since non-stop service to Winnipeg was first launched by the airline in 2017, and Swoop will expand the service this year.

“Kelowna is a natural choice as a new destination,” said Steven Greenway, president of Swoop. “The Okanagan Valley is a popular leisure market and the route between Kelowna and Winnipeg provides excellent value for those looking to explore Canada this summer.”

Kelowna’s airport is the 10th busiest in the country. Last year, a record-breaking 2,080,372 passengers, a 31 per cent increase over the last three years, passed through the terminal.

YLW offers more than 70 daily non-stop commercial flights with and is served by 10 airlines.

It has been described by airport officials as one of Canada’s fastest growing airports for domestic travel.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death
Next story
Signs commemorating Japanese interment in the Shuswap planned

Just Posted

Semis obstruct westbound lane of TCH near Sicamous

Traffic is moving slowly, alternating the use of the eastbound lane

Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Accused facing arson charges released with 23 conditions including a 7 p.m. curfew

New ultra-low-priced airline announced for Kelowna

Westjet’s Swoop airline will start seasonal service to Winnipeg March 24

Signs commemorating Japanese interment in the Shuswap planned

Information on each of the five internment camps in the area will be provided at camp locations

Outdoor ice rink opens in the North Shuswap

Those looking to skate in the fresh air can do so at Farrell’s Field in Celista

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Ousted B.C. legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

Auto shop apologizes after B.C. employees disrespect memorial convoy

Mr. Lube staff members suspended after incident Sunday in Nanaimo

One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby: UBC

Review of six U.S. studies found doctors didn’t communicate health risks of pot use

Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

Most Read