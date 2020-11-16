New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)

One of Vernon’s newest residents saw a need that she could fill.

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised the generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags to be given to people sleeping rough in the Vernon community.

“This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS’ social media post reads.

“Hannah has already offered to organize more supplies through this initiative,” it continued. “From a grateful community, thank you, Hannah. Welcome to Vernon.”

